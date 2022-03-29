Olejeme’s N1.3bn NSITF Fraud Adjourned As Accused Allegedly Slumps

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The trial of former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Ngozi Olejeme, before Justice Maryam Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja could not continue on Monday because the defendant allegedly slumped at home.

The Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

African Examiner reports that Olejeme was accused by the EFCC of diverting public funds to the tune of N13bn.

The statement read, “According to her counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN, the defendant slumped at exactly 6.30 am today (Monday) while getting set for court, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja for medical attention.

“Erokoro presented a letter informing the court about the development and prayed for an adjournment. He further told the court that he could not present a medical report as the hospital was still reviewing her case.