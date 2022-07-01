Okowa’s CSO, CSP Efiezomor In ‘Show Of Shame’, Allegedly Bullies, Harasses Journalists In Govt House Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There was pandemonium at the Delta State Government House, Asaba, Tuesday as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, CSP George Efiezomor, got into a fight with journalists, including the Asaba correspondents chapel chairman of the state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dominic Adewole in what could be describe as sow of shame.

Adewole of the New Telegraph Newspapers and members of the chapel had gone to Government House for a post-EXCO press briefing when Efiezomor allegedly attacked the chapel’s chairman following a disagreement.

The governor’s aide is the son of the traditional ruler of Owa Kingdom, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor.

A member of the chapel who witnessed the assault said it took the intervention of some government officials, including the state information commissioner, Charles Aniagwu and Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, to bring the situation under control.

The source said the CSO vowed to prevent the chapel’s chairman and other members from entering the hall for the press briefing.

“The governor’s CSO was so furious as he attacked every journalist there. He boasted that no journalist would be allowed to enter the hall for the press briefing.

“Even when the governor’s Chief Press Secretary was appealing to him to calm down, he was still shouting and boasting to deal with the chapel’s chairman and other journalists,” the source said.

However, the state information commissioner and the CPS eventually resolved the issue.

Efiezomor, who seems to have a penchant for assaulting people at government events, in November 2019, assaulted and brutalised a mechanic in Asaba, identified as Coker Ola and his younger brother, Emmanuel Ola, a panel beater.

Saharareporters