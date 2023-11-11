Okowa’s  Ex-Aide Obiuwevbi  Urges Youths To Re-Engineer Their Energies Toward Meaningful Tendencies

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)Former Executive Assistant to the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Engr. Christabel Obuivwevwi has called on youths in the state to reengineer their energies towards meaningful tendencies that will move the state forward.

Her call is coming on the heel of growing insecurity challenges especially kidnapping in the state that’s allegedly being perpetrated by the youth population.

Christabel who was addressing youths in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local government area of the state urged them to key into the state government’s various youth empowerment programmes in order to make meaningful contributions to the state, “his like name is Ukodo and the Ukodo is ready for everyone, I believe in him that he will make sure he goes round especially the youths of the state”.

She called for the need for the youths to be patient with the new administration of governors Sheriff Oborewori, adding that his M.O.R.E. agenda, crafted to provide all round advancement of the state needs time to fully metamorphose.

In a brief remarks, on behalf of the youths, Comrade Karo Ogwara commended Christabel for the reassurance given to the youths, pointing that such advise and encouragement are timely in the face of the growing anti social and security vices in the country.

He described her as a distinguished and grassroot politician that has endeared herself in the hearts of the youth.

He further commended her for her various empowerment programs towards the women and the less privileged in the society.

According to Ogwara, engineer Christabel is a symbol of true leadership and the type that is desired in the country.

