Okowa’s Aide React To O’tega’s Statement, Says APC Can’t Win Election Under Omo-Agege’s Leadership

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, on Thursday reacted to what it described as a misleading statement by the Olorogun Otega Emerhor’s caucus of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, wherein it boasted about synergy to win 2023 governorship elections, relying on the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege’s leadership.

The APC chieftain in the said statement signed by Fred Olokor, “erroneously and inappropriately described PDP Delta as a bondage and obstacle to APC Delta” and went further to castigate the ruling party in the state with intention to undermine the good governance strides of past and present administrations, Oghenesivbe said.

He said APC in Delta lacks the political stamina to survive election marathon with PDP, and that APC Delta insignificant grassroots support can neither win local governments nor governorship elections in the state, adding that Emerhor’s caucus is banking on mere “wishes, overblown political permutations and propaganda media politics”

He further asserted that APC Delta is well known to be a confused party, bedevilled by petty squabbles, incessant infighting over power struggles, high degree anti party activities and regular war of words by leaders of the party towards attainment of selfish political interests, rather than party’s interests, noting that APC Delta is perpetually a problem party like the proverbial prodigal son, which is why the good people of Delta State will never allow the party to win governorship elections, not in 2023, not thereafter.

Oghenesivbe berated APC EPF caucus for failing to recognise the good governance strides of this administration under the visionary leadership of the platinum governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and assured that Deltans will surely punish APC in 2023, over failure to recognise and acknowledge PDP sagacity and political supremacy, as well as the enviable performance of this administration in the part six years.

“Emerhor’s EPF goofed by linking PDP, past and present administrations in the state to APC Delta’s multifaceted leadership failures and irredeemable bad image occasioned by politics of stomach infrastructure and varying degrees of anti party activities resulting from prolonged multiple factions; Ogboru, Emerhor and Agege battle for political relevance.

“It is on record that Okowa administration had so far proven to be transparent in managing state resources, as can be seen from over 3,000 kilometers of road projects, massive infrastructure developments across the state, vocational/skills training and empowerment of over 100,000 women and youth, quality health care delivery programmes, socioeconomic remodelling strategies and steady growth of state economy, etcetera; which had consistently placed Delta State in the front role of fast developing states in Nigeria, as attested to by the National Bureau of Statistics and international agencies.

“Delta is also number one in sports for three consecutive times as national champions, okowa administration built and commissioned the Olympic size Stephen Keshi International Stadium, which was duly accredited by FIFA.

“Delta under Okowa is first state to establish three full fledged Universities in one single move, first state to build a mega state of the art secretariat, in this dispensation, and first state in Nigeria to built Technical Colleges in all Local Government Areas, the only state in Nigeria with a fully concession international airport managed by world class professionals. Asaba airport is today one of the busiest commercial hub in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are aware of how APC national government mismanaged the nation’s economy, introduced unfriendly and anti socioeconomic development foreign exchange policies causing hyper inflation, poverty like never before, over congestions of the labour market, incessant increase in petrol pump price and over 300 per cent increase in electricity tariff, reintroduction of tollgates across the country in a fragile economy that is severely brutalised by mega debts, occasioned by bad governance under President Mohammadu Buhari, who bluntly refused to build standard hospitals in Nigeria, but frequently patronised world class hospitals in the United Kingdom at the expense of tax payers money in millions of dollars.

“Nigerians and Deltans are also aware of the inability of the APC national government to secure life and property in Nigeria. Today in our country, royal fathers, security operatives, and school children are frequently kidnapped by bandits for ransom while government fraternises with some leaders of the bandits under the guise of repentant militias.

“It follows that APC lack justification to postulate on good governance in the face of consistent dwindling of national economy, rising cases of insecurity, high profile corruption, acute poverty like never before, hyper inflation in frightening proportion, ridiculously crashed Naira value; and selective fight against corruption.

“While APC national government is doing well in the fight against IPOB and Sunday Igboho, dreaded Fulani Herdsmen and Boko Haram agents are moving around with state of the art SUVs and effortlessly razing down communities and kidnapping school children for ransom without being apprehended and prosecuted like Kanu of IPOB and Odua’s Ighoho.

“Therefore, APC Delta and Emerhor’s EPF must be told that Nigerians and Deltans are aware of Buhari administration’s atrocities against the Nigerian people and country. Come 2023, APC national and APC Delta shall be punished through the instrumentality of the peoples Voters Card.

“APC Delta shall shall of a necessity go into coma, resulting from acute electioneering epilepsy and complicated convulsion in 2023, and on the other hand, PDP landslide victory shall be overwhelming” Oghenesivbe said.

Platinum Post