Okowa’s Aide, Otokhine Dies In Fatal Auto Crash

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lost his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Hon Tony Otokhine, in a fatal motor accident.

The sad development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday evening by Governor Okowa’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ossai Ovie Success.

The government official disclosed with regret that Otokhine died in a ghastly crash while returning to Asaba after attending the traditional wedding of Nigeria Bar Association President, Olumide Akpata, on Saturday, May 14, in Benin City.

Success recalled their last conversation at the wedding event. He described the deceased as a humble and nice person to be with.

He wrote: “I am pained right now. Mr Tony Otokhine just died. He was a Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters.

“Just yesterday, we were together at President of Nigeria Bar Association NBA Olumide Akpata Traditional marriage ceremony in Benin City together with His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other dignitaries

“I remembered Tony telling me, Ossai look at RMD there, go and meet him and commend on the new comedy skit he just released with Mr Paul the comedian.

“We laughed and immediately the governor stood up and that was how we came back to Asaba leaving him at the marriage. I was shocked today to hear the sad news of his demise.

“Heard he had an accident today on his way back to Asaba and that was it. Just like that he is gone, this is so sad. This is painful. Everyone who knows him can testify to the fact that he was so humble and so nice to people.

“I will miss him. What a sad news today. Nothing in this life that we are all killing ourselves for.”