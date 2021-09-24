Okowa’s Aide, Mary Iyasere Passes On

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Delta State Commissioner for Commerce and Tourism, Chief (Mrs.) Mary Iyasere, is reported dead.

According to sources, Chief Iyasere, a lawyer, passed on on Wednesday night after a brief illness

Mrs. Iyasere served as a Commissioner during the first term of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa after which she was appointed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, a position she held until her demise.

She was said to have passed on Wednesday night after a brief illness, a source close to the family revealed on Thursday. Our source declined giving further details as to what led to her untimely passage.

Mrs. Mary Iyasere hailed from Urhuakpor community in Agbon Kingdom of Delta State. She was an Urhobo traditional title holder of Agbon Kingdom and grassroot politician. She founded the Ethiope East LGA-based Urhuakpor Women in Politics (UWIP).