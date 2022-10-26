Okowa’s Aide Knocks Omo-Agege, APC For Spreading  Lies

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has lambasted Delta State All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and his cohorts in APC for spreading lies to the people.

Aniagwu who made the allegation in Asaba, Delta state while commissioning projects executed by the Ifeanyi’s Okowa’s Administration in Delta State advised Agege to stick to the truth, stressing that it would not be wise to play on the intelligence of Deltans even as he had viwed that he could not ride to occupy the Government House here in Asaba on the alter of lies.

“Governance these days cannot be carried out the way some person’s thought it has been done in the past. In 2015, the APC rode on the mantle of change which unfortunately was a total lie.

“For Sen. Omo-Agege to say that Delta state had engaged in borrowing is not true. Those who are professionals in borrowing is the APC- led Federal Government where he is number two in the red carpet chamber, where these funds are being approved arbitrarily to the extent that several millions of dollars had been borrowed, even when they have not translated to the life of people.

“Our unborn children are now debtors in Nigeria on account of APC borrowing,” he alleged.

According to Aniagwu, “the reason the state government wanted to take the bridging loan was to enable us tackle the issue of accrued money of pensioners and also to address the issue of some ongoing projects in the state.”

He disclosed that the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will on Friday, October 28, 2022 commission the NUJ Press Centre in Asaba, the state capital.

“With this, journalists will now have a befitting place of their own without being embarrassed by landlords again,” Aniagwu enthused.

Aniagwu said that the cenre had four furnished rooms with attached facilities where members could go and relax whenever they visited Asaba and could not travel back, adding that it would be managed by the EXCO of the union.

Delta News Bulletin