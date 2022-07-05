Okowa’s Aide Escapes Gunmen Attack  In Urhobo Community, Loses Cash, Valuables

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Delta State on Security, Olorogun Samuel Oghotomo, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by suspected gunmen at Ovwor in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Oghotomo, who narrated his ordeal on Monday, said the suspected assassins or kidnappers blocked his way along the old Oguname-Ophorigbala-Ovwor Road at about 9:15 pm of the said day.

He explained that when he noticed the blockade, he quickly put his car on reverse mode.

“While the car was being reversed, the gunmen went after me before the car was halted by a gully, and I quickly sneaked out of the car and escaped into the lonely bush.

“When they noticed that I was escaping, they shot sporadically in my direction but I narrowly escaped. They carted away cash and other valuables worth millions of naira,” he added.

When contacted, the Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council, Chief Richard Kofi, confirmed the incident, saying appropriate measures were being put in place to end the reoccurrence of such incidents in the future.

Dailypost