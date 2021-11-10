Okowa’s Aide, Erezhi Commends Success Attained At PDP National Convention

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta state on politics, High Chief Emmanuel Erezih(a.k.a Okpomo) has expressed his pleasure at the success of the PDP’s National convention.

High Chief Erezih who is a political chieftain from Isoko North and the convener of Okpomo Advancement Group 2023(OKAG 2023), stated that he watched with mild trepidation the conundrum which had hitherto rocked the party leadership and said he must commend the party’s ability to resolve its crisis in a peaceable and timely manner.

Chief Erezih went further to commend the Peoples democratic Party and especially His Excellency Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who was the chairman convention screening committee for the choice and emergence of Mr Mohammad Kadede who at just 25 years of age has positioned the party as a party with a vision for the youth of Nigeria by his emergence as PDP YOUTH Chairman. According to Erezih what this means politically is the relevance of youth inclusiveness in the political atmosphere of this country.

Speaking further on the aims and objectives of the Okpomo Advancement Group 2023 , He stated that youth inclusiveness in politics cannot be undermined especially as the time is upon us to create an upset in the political status quo. He called on the youth to ensure they register to join the PDP en masse and ensure they collect their Permanent voters card and vote massively for the PDP come 2023 , “please do not choose to be disenfranchised, your power is in your vote, do not be discouraged and say your vote doesn’t count, it does count.”

The group according to Erezih comprises actively of seasoned grassroot politicians who are in tune with trends and are willing to work with any youthful candidate in the fourth coming 2023 general elections.

The PDP has set the ball rolling and the doors are wide open to all and sundry. It is a time for the youth in Nigeria to make a statement, and the PDP has provided the springboard, if a change is what the youth truly desire then I would encourage everyone of us to key into the bright initiative of the political party he concluded.