Published On: Mon, Feb 27th, 2023

Okowa’s Aide Brutalised, Hospitalised In Warri After Election

OKOWA AIDE

LAGOS FEBRUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth Development, Comr Festus Otesiri Igherebuo, has been hospitalised after he was brutalised by perceived political opponents during Saturday’s presidential elections in Warri, Delta state.

Igherebo who is also Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary in Warri South Local Government Area was beaten at Unit 8 Okumagba 1 Ward 11 where he had joined electorate registered in that polling unit to cast their presidential votes.

The Okowa aide who is the immediate past President, Urhobo Youth Council and one time Youth President, Okere-Urhobo Development Movement, said, “I was there lawfully trying to ensure voting is done properly and orderly but was misunderstood.

“Is it a crime to ask that fellow electorates maintain orderliness in an election? Political opponents I know, some of the Labour Party and others of the All Progressives Congress pounced on me and landed me in the hospital. It took the grace of God that I’m alive today.”

Vanguard

 

