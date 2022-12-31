Okowa Reacts To G-5 Govs Action

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The governor of Delta State and Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday said God would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the action of the G-5 governors.

Okowa spoke in Aboh when he led the Delta PDP campaign train to the Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state. He expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Okowa said, “God has said it that we, the PDP, will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors. These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it.

“Even if some of them decide to support the APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them. The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, the PDP will win the forthcoming election by the grace of God.

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. No matter what the G-5 say, we will win.”

Speaking on the two other leading candidates, Okowa said, “We all know that the candidate of the APC is not good enough to be our president. Also we know that the Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet-talk the party supporters not to waste their votes.

Speaking on the two other leading candidates, Okowa said, “We all know that the candidate of the APC is not good enough to be our president. Also we know that the Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet-talk the party supporters not to waste their votes.

“Those wishing to vote for the Labour Party are only indirectly helping the APC and trying to reduce the votes of the PDP. So, please go and plead with the Labour Party supporters to return to the PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for better.”

Punch

<p style=”text-align: