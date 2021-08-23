Okowa Passes Vote Of Confidence On Delta Poltical Vanguard (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Expressing his gratitude to members of Delta Political Vanguard during a special occasion organized by the Group to celebrate the Governor’s father burial ceremony on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, Okowa said, “I am very confident of your organization. And I want to thank you for paying this condolence visit to us as a family.”Elated Okowa expressed his heart appreciation to members of the group, just as he prayed for God to elevate them in whatever endeavor they found themselves.According to Governor Okowa, “I want to truly from my heart appreciate all of you . I can see the show of love. And may God true bless you. You have honoured my family, you have honoured my late father and you have honoured the Lord. As you have honoured us, it is my prayer that the Lord God will honour you individually and collectively as we grow in the name of Jesus.“Delta Political Vanguard will continue to wax stronger, stronger and stronger in the name of Jesus. Your leadership will remain united and reward towards one purpose. And that one purpose will be achieved because the Lord and God will bless that purpose in the name of Jesus. God bless all of you. Una do, Una do.”Speaking earlier, while chorusing the slogan of Delta Political Vanguard which states, “On Okowa We Stand. Anywhere Okowa Go We Go”, the National Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, Chief Michael Diden said they have come to celebrate their Governor, the owner of Delta Political Vanguard, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.“We want to use this opportunity to welcome our talk na do Governor. The Governor that you can describe as a lion and he is lion. The Governor that you can describe as a patient man and he is a patient man. The Governor that you can describe as an action man and he is an action man,” Diden poured Economium on Okowa while welcoming the Governor to the podium to have a chat with them.