1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Aug 23rd, 2021

Okowa Passes Vote Of Confidence On Delta Poltical Vanguard (PHOTOS)

Delta State Gov., Dr Ifeanyi Okowa with members of Delta Political Vanguard standing on the podium..


LAGOS AUGUST 2ERD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has passed vote of confidence on political organization under the aegis of Delta Political Vanguard (DPV).
Expressing his gratitude to members of Delta Political Vanguard during a special occasion organized by the Group to celebrate the Governor’s father burial ceremony on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, Okowa said, “I am very confident of your organization. And I want to thank you for paying this condolence visit to us as a family.”

Chairman Delta Political Vanguard welcoming Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to the event..


Elated Okowa expressed his heart appreciation to members of the group, just as he prayed for God to elevate them in whatever endeavor they found themselves.
According to Governor Okowa, “I want to truly from my heart appreciate all of you . I can see the show of love. And may God true bless you. You have honoured my family, you have honoured my late father and you have honoured the Lord. As you have honoured us, it is my prayer that the Lord God will honour you individually and collectively as we grow in the name of Jesus.

Chairman, Delta Political Vanguard, Chief Michael Diden leading other members to the event…


“Delta Political Vanguard will continue to wax stronger, stronger and stronger in the name of Jesus. Your leadership will remain united and reward towards one purpose. And that one purpose will be achieved because the Lord and God will bless that purpose in the name of Jesus. God bless all of you. Una do, Una do.”

Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, Chief Michael Diden exchanging pleasantry with personalities at the burial ceremony of Dr Ifeanyi’Okowa’s father burial ceremony…


Speaking earlier, while chorusing the slogan of Delta Political Vanguard which states, “On Okowa We Stand. Anywhere Okowa Go We Go”, the National Chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, Chief Michael Diden said they have come to celebrate their Governor, the owner of Delta Political Vanguard, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Traditional dancers performing during the burial ceremony…


“We want to use this opportunity to welcome our talk na do Governor. The Governor that you can describe as a lion and he is lion. The Governor that you can describe as a patient man and he is a patient man. The Governor that you can describe as an action man and he is an action man,” Diden poured Economium on Okowa while welcoming the Governor to the podium to have a chat with them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close