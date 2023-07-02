Okowa, Oborevwori, PDP Stakeholders At Loggerhead Over New Cabinet

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-There is deadlock in Delta state over the new cabinet following a sharp disagreement between the incumbent governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and other political leaders, The Nation has learnt.

The Nation gathered that Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is insisting on having a forty percent share of members in the new cabinet, a move objected to by other stakeholders in the party.

A source, who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity, said Okowa is insisting on his political allies filling key positions in the Ministries of Finance, Works and Health. A former Accountant General of the state who hails from the same local government area as Okowa is being touted by the ex-governor to fill the position of Ministry for Finance.

It was learnt that Governor Oborevwori is dissatisfied with the situation and may call the bluff of his predecessor. Former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan is reportedly scheming for a position for his daughter who failed to win the Warri North Constituency seat into the State legislature in the last PDP primaries.

A source said “The reason behind the delay in announcing a new cabinet stems from a disagreement between Governor Oborevwori and the immediate past governor.Okowa is insisting on having a bigger share of members in the new cabinet because he played a major role in making Oborevwori governor of the state.

“But other PDP leaders are uncomfortable with Okowa’s hard stance given that the governor conceded the office of secretary to the government (SSG) to him”.

Reacting, Governor Oborevwori, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, debunked the insinuation as mere speculation.

The Nation