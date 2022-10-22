Okowa, Oborevwori  Dance ‘Spiritedly’ While Celebrating Supreme Court Judgement (Watch Video)

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has celebrated the victory of his chosen successor, the Speaker, Oborevwori Sheriff’s victory at the Supreme Court affirming his candidacy.

The Supreme Court had judged that Oborevwori was the right candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Tijani Abubakar, and against David Edevbie, a former Commissioner of Finance in the former Governor James Ibori administration who challenged the validity of the academic certificates submitted by Mr Oborevwori to INEC.

The Supreme Court judgment upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on August 29, this year.

While celebrating the victory during a Thanksgiving Service at the Government House chapel on Friday, Governor Okowa and Oborevwori could be seen dancing spiritedly.

Okowa said, “Whatever that has been happening in the last few weeks is a test of faith. I thank everybody who has been holding forth for me. I have not abandoned my duty.

Oborevwori said:

“My victory at the supreme is for all of us. We urge our brothers from the other side to come and join us so that we can work together for 2023 elections victory” he appealed.

