Okowa, Obaseki, Oborevwori, Others Honour Late Ohworode Of Olomu

LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An array of dignitaries, including Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Godwin Obaseki, represented by his wife, Betsy, and Delta governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday, showed up at the interdenominational service of the funeral rites of the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I.

The revered monarch passed on February 19, 2023, a month after celebrating his 106th birthday, after a brief old age-related illness.

Former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor; Archbishop, Bendel Province/Bishop Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu and a host of other clerics were also at the event.

The colourful funeral was held at the Ohworode palace at Ogoni-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Okowa said having lived a fulfilled life, the departed king should not be mourned over.

According to him, there are several lessons to be learnt from the life of the oldest monarch unrecognised by the World Guinness Book of Records.

Okowa described the late centenarian as a “father and man of wisdom and a special breed from God, at 101 to 105 years, he was still strong to attend our state functions. It can only be by the blessings of God.”

Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Odutemu, in his message, tasked the gathering to be upright and live for God.

He reminded the congregation that at the end of their lives, they would give accounts of how they had lived on earth.

“Everything that has a beginning has an end. A time will come that we will give an account of our stewardship,” the Archbishop warned.

He emphasized that there is a time for everything, saying: “use the time in your hands to do something.