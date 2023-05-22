Okowa Has No Defence For Construction Of Ecumenical Centre For CAN-Chief Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos human right lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has reiterated that the outgoing Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, defence of his administration’s construction of a 2,000-capacity ecumenical centre in Asaba, Delta State for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) shows how little he understands the act of governance .

“Believe you me , with this singular act of his , I can imagine his financial recklessness and imprudence and how much harm that he has done to the state in the past eight years by wasting its resources and impoverishing it’s people,” he stated.

The controversial human right lawyer argued in a statement titled, “ Okowa: No Defence To The Construction of CAN Ecumenical Centre” made available to Urhobotoday.com that it is wrong for the out going Governor to call Delta a Christian state because the state belongs to Nigerians of all religion and beliefs of Muslims, African traditional worshippers, Buddhist, Hare Krishna , Rastafarians , Judaism, humanist and atheist among others..

“It is very wrong for OKOWA to construct the ecumenical centre for CAN and describing it as a symbol of unity for the church of Christ in the state because Delta State government has no business with religion .

“OKOWA has no defence to construction the ecumenical centre for CAN because it is in breach of sections 10 and 42 of the Nigerian constitution .and therefore illegal , unlawful and unconstitutional .

“Section 10 makes it clear that the Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion. Constructing the ecumenical centre for CAN with public funds tantamount to Delta State government adoption of Christianity as state region over and above other religion in the state .

“Section 42 is about Right to freedom from discrimination. By constructing the ecumenical centre for CAN with public funds tantamount to the Delta state government discrimination against Deltans of other religion and beliefs by not building their own.place of worship,” the statement read.