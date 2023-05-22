1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, May 22nd, 2023

Okowa Has No Defence For Construction Of Ecumenical Centre For CAN-Chief Omirhobo

MALCOLM OMIRHOBO

LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos human right lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo has reiterated that the outgoing Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, defence of  his administration’s construction of a 2,000-capacity ecumenical centre in Asaba, Delta State for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) shows how little he understands the act of governance .

“Believe you me ,  with this singular act of his , I can imagine his  financial recklessness and imprudence and  how much harm that  he has done to the state  in the past eight years by wasting its resources and impoverishing it’s people,” he stated.

The controversial human right lawyer argued in a statement titled, “ Okowa: No Defence To The Construction of CAN Ecumenical Centre”   made available to Urhobotoday.com  that it is wrong for  the out going Governor  to call Delta  a Christian state because the state  belongs to Nigerians of all religion  and beliefs of Muslims, African traditional worshippers,  Buddhist, Hare Krishna , Rastafarians ,  Judaism, humanist and   atheist among others..

“It is very wrong for OKOWA to construct the ecumenical centre for CAN  and describing it as a symbol of unity for the church of Christ in the state because Delta State government has no business with religion .

“OKOWA has no defence to construction the  ecumenical centre  for CAN because it is in breach of sections  10 and 42  of the Nigerian constitution .and therefore illegal , unlawful and unconstitutional .

“Section 10  makes it clear that the Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion.  Constructing the  ecumenical centre for CAN with public funds tantamount to Delta State government  adoption of Christianity as state region over  and above  other religion  in the state .

“Section 42  is about Right to freedom from discrimination. By constructing the ecumenical centre for CAN with public funds tantamount to the Delta state government discrimination against Deltans of other religion and beliefs by not building their own.place of worship,” the statement read.

 

