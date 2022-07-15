Okowa Explains why He Couldn’t Pay Pensions Of Retired Primary School Teachers In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The retired primary school teachers in Delta state marched to the government house in Asaba, Delta state to protest against unpaid pensions. The retired teachers were spotted with placards protesting and calling on the government of the state to pay them their unpaid pensions.

The Governor of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa reacted to the protest and also gave reasons why he couldn’t pay up the pensions of the retired primary school teachers in the state. He said that when he came into office in 2015, the state was already owing billions of naira. He also said that the government initiated the contributory pension scheme.

Other states in the country started practicing the scheme, they were already using the mode of payment to pay their pensioners. Before he came into office, the former government used the scheme to pay almost all the pensioners. But when he came in, due to the debt in the state, he couldn’t continue it.

He also said that the federal government is owing Delta state billions of naira and they were expecting the FG to pay up so that they can be able to pay their pensioners, but FG is yet to pay up the money they’re owing the state Gov Ifeanyi Okowa said.

Opera News