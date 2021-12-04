Okowa Condoles With The Family Of Online Publisher’s Father, Osokpor Ogbodu

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, had condoled with the family of late Chief (Dr.) Cornelius Osokpor Ogbodu, who died August 15, 2021.

The Governor, in a Condolence message to the family, urged the family, and all those whose lives he touched to emulate his virtues of discipline, dedication, and hard work.

He stated that the family will miss his physical presence, and encouraged them to be comforted by the good and fulfiled life that their late father lived, especially his legacy as illustrious civil servant, community leader and responsible father.

In the same vain, Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), traversed all available roads that led to Oyede, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, to identify with a media icon, journalist and active member of the Forum, Mr. Joe Ogbodu, who encountered emotional moments, as he buried his father, late Chief (Dr.) Cornelius Julius Osokpor Ogbodu (A.K.A. Ikeokwe), who was laid to rest among his ancestors, at Oyede, today, December 3, 2021.

The younger Ogbodu, described the burial of his late father as a celebration of life, given that his father had lived for 89 years, after accomplishing all that was expected of the Octogenarian, saying that he loved his children passionately and gave his all to their upbringing and progress in life, just as he was actively and energetically involved in the growth and general development of Oyede Community; an ardent Catholic, a mobiliser of men to advance societal progress, while being compassionate and offering his rich life’s experience and useful counsel to all, till the end. Subsequently, Chairman of Delta Online Publishers Forum, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, said he was very much aware that late Pa Ogbodu, lived a life worthy of emulation. He therefore, on behalf of the Forum, delivered a condolence message that read: “The Board of Trustees, Executive Council and entire members of Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), wish to condole with you and the entire Ogbodu Family of Okrama Community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, over the death of your father, late Chief (Dr.) Cornelius Julius Osokpor Ogbodu (A.K.A. Ikeokwe), who passed on at 89 years.

He continued: “Chief (Dr.) Ogbodu, until his death, was an astute community leader and a devout Christian. His fatherly role is exemplified in the quality of children he left behind, one of which is our dear friend, trusted and dependable partner in our great Forum, our very own Mr. Joe Ogbodu. We, therefore mourn with you over this great loss, but we are highly consoled by the fact that your father has transcended to the great beyond, as a fulfilled man, having left his footprints on the sands of time.”

The DOPF Condolence Message concluded: “The Board of Trustees, Executive Council and entire members of Delta Online Publishers Forum, therefore, wish to assure you of our contributions in the course of giving Papa a befitting burial.”

And the Forum kept true to its words, leaving no stone unturned, as evidence showed, bringing together, members across the state, to add spice to the celebration of life of late Pa Ogbodu.

Additionally, in a unique tribute to his late father, Joe Ogbodu, submitted: “My Chief, this space would not be enough to eulogise you, because you deserved more than words can describe. I am who I am today, due to your impact in my life. You inculcated in us, practical values of life and we promise to uphold same, even now that you are gone. Indeed, your shoes are so big, that no legs can match them; this was because you were a leader with great sense of wisdom and fought doggedly as a warrior to uphold light over darkness. You fought principalities and won. In death, your legacies will triumph forever! Adieu, my beloved father!

The burial reception, at Catholic Church of Saint Paul, Oyede, was attended by the cream of the pen and paper profession in Delta State, led by Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, Chairman of Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, who is the Press Secretary to Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA); Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, versatile media practitioner, Social Media icon and Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Media; Okis Veeky, Chairman of NUJ, Warri, among other media personalities.

At the end, those who attended the burial, took it as a focal point of reflection on the transient nature of life on earth and the need to build up treasures in heaven, than on earth, as late Pa Ogbodu did, in observance with a time tested Biblical injunction.