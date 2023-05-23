Okowa Apologises To Ijaw Nation For Failure To Complete  Ayakoromo Bridge

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State has ren­dered an unreserved apology to Delta Ijaw for his adminis­tration’s failure to complete the Ayakoromo Bridge after eight years, just as he tasked the incoming governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to mobilise the contractor to site.

Speaking at a valedicto­ry dinner night in Asaba on Sunday organised in honour of the outgoing government, Okowa noted that the previ­ous construction company, ZEROCK, slowed down the pace of work despite that the government was meeting up to financial demands.

In view of the above, the state government terminated the contract with ZEROCK and re-awarded it to SETRA­CO Nig. Ltd. with an upward review as approved.

Speaking further at the valedictory dinner night, Okowa said an initial sum of N2 billion had been paid to SETRACO with plans on top gear with the incoming gov­ernment to pay another N2 billion, making it N4 billion to mobilise contractors to site by next week.

In strong terms, Okowa called on the incoming gover­nor and his team to implore dedicated measures to ensure the completion of the Aya­koromo Bridge.

However, the Ayakoromo Bridge would have been a very key achievement of his two terms as governor of the state because if completed, it will connect some parts of Burutu Local Government communities with four other local governments with in­ternal roads which will also make easy and improve the economic activities of the riv­erine dwellers.

