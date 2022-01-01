Okowa Alert: Govt Begins Payment Of Delta Students’ Bursary

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board has announced the commencement of the payment of the Students Special Assistance Scheme, also known as ‘Okowa Alert’.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the board, Hon Sunny Orishedere, the payment commenced on 28th December, 2021, and 18,761 students of Delta State origin in various tertiary institutions across the country benefitted.

According to the statement, the beneficiaries were those who registered for the 2020/2021 Session and were cleared by respective institutions.

The statement urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, by being good ambassadors of the state.

The statement lauded the governor for the gesture, adding that despite the challenging financial situation, he continually ensured that Delta State students studying in different tertiary institutions across the nation were paid regularly.

NewGuru