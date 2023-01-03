Okowa Accused Of Ordering  Keke Riders To Remove Obi’s Stickers From Their Tricycles

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A leader of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Chris Nwaokobia, has accused Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, of trying to silence Peter Gregory Obi supporters in his district as the race for the presidency heats up across Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nwaokobia, a member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, claimed that Okowa ordered all tricycle drivers working in Delta State to remove Peter Obi campaign stickers from their vehicles or face penalties in an interview on ARISE TV’s “Prime Time” with Sumner Sambo a few hours ago.

He said, “Approximately three weeks ago, I traveled to my hometown of Delta to attend my uncle’s funeral. Let me tell you, Sumner. Additionally, I drove around with pals the entire night in Delta-North. I can confirm that the only stickers we observed on the Keke rides were those for the Obi-Datti and the Labour Party. There was just one sticker on each “Keke Marwa.”

Furthermore, according to information we are currently receiving from home, the governor of Delta State has called the representatives of the tricycle unions and instructed them to remove all the stickers. So you can see that we are all over Nigeria.” Said Nwokobia.