Okere Urhobo Kingdom Crowns New Monarch

LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun Morris Ogheneochuko Eyekpimi has been crowned the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria with the royal title of Owhotemu II.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the new Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom is the second child of Erhiroweren, who is the son of Ighogbadu, given birth to by Owhotemu, one of the founders of Okere Urhobo Kingdom.

Before emerging as the King of the Okere Urhobo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Eyekpimi was the Councilor representing Ighogbadu Ward in the Warri South legislative arm.

His ascension to the throne on Friday follows the passing of Sir Emmanuel Onobreyakpeyan Okumagba, Okumagba II, who joined his ancestors in 2022.

The new Urhobo monarch was crowned at the Orosuen Palace by kingmakers of the Kingdom in the presence of traditional chiefs in line with Urhobo tradition.

Meanwhile, the crowning of Eyekpimi has been proclaimed across the length and breadth of the Okere Urhobo Kingdom with drumming, singing and dancing.

TNG reports Okere Urhobo is one of the two Urhobo Kingdoms in the Warri metropolis, the commercial centre of Delta State. The other kingdom is Agbarha Warri Kingdom.

Sources disclosed that the government of Delta State will present the Staff of Office to the new Orosuen in the coming days.

