Okada Rider In Police Net For Allegedly Raping His Passenger In Asaba

LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 34-year-old okada rider, Abdulahi Musa, has been arrested for allegedly raping his client in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the image-maker of the Delta State police command, Bright Edafe, the 24-year-old victim who arrived at Asaba from Benin, had on February 28, 2023, patronized the suspect to take her to her destination.

“The suspect instead of taking her to her destination, diverted into a bush and r+ped her through the an¥s in a bush. On May 5, operatives of SIB commenced an intelligence-led investigation that lasted for five months, and the suspect was eventually arrested on May 20.“

Abdulahi, in his confession, revealed he recorded the victim with her phone while she was uncl@d. However, the victim while narrating her devastating ordeal, noted that Abdulahi after r+ping her demanded the entire money in her bank account.

