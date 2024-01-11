Oil Theft: Navy Flags Off Operation Delta Sanity In Warri To Fight Crime In N’Delta

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-To curb oil theft in the Niger Delta region, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has launched “Operations Delta Sanity.”

It replaces “Operation Dakatar Da Barawo”, which was launched in April 2022.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, flagged off the operation on Wednesday at NPA Jetty, Warri, Delta state, saying it will further combat crude oil theft and other criminality in the nation’s maritime space,

He said that the launch of Operation Delta Sanity was timely and that the phased-out “Operation Dakatar Da Barawo” was launched in a bid to stem the tide of crude oil theft with support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Ogalla noted that the menace of crude oil theft and illegal bunkering had constituted a substantial threat to the nation’s economic development and prosperity.

“As of December 2021, Nigeria’s crude oil production had fallen from 1.579 million barrels in 2020 to 1.197 million barrels. This loss was attributed to pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and the operation of illegal refining sites (IRS).

“Accordingly, no effort should be spared in combating oil theft, which constitutes a grave national security threat,” he said.

Also, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the navy for the new operation and promised to offer support.

He was represented by the secretary to the state government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

In his remark, the minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, thanked the navy for ridding Nigeria’s maritime environment of crimes.

He said the navy had made giant strides in its maritime policing efforts in line with its constitutional mandate, especially through the prevention of oil theft and others.

In attendance were Rear Adm. Olusegun Ferreira, commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), “Operation Delta Safe”, the minister of defence, Bello Matawalle, who was represented by the director of Navy, Dr. Raji Ogunsola, commander, NNS Delta and Commodore Chindo Yahaya.

