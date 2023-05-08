Ohworode Was An Outstanding National Leader, Obaseki Declares As He Condoles Olomu Kingdom

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 8TH (URHOBOTDAY)-The Edo State Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki Sunday said the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom who just joined his ancestors, HRM.(Dr.) Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I JP was a national leader.

The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State passed on at the age of 106 years.

Obaseki made the assertion at the palace of the Ohworode when he accompanied by His wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki paid the Olomu Kingdom a condolence visit.

According to him, “I am here to pay a condolence visit to an outstanding and great leader not only of Olomu Kingdom, not only Urhobo land, not only of Delta State but the whole of Nigeria.

“Until the Lord called him, he stood as one of the oldest monarchs in the world and I was marvelled because even at 106 years, he was still very, very mentally alert.

“No Sunday that passed without us receiving a text message or a phone call from His Majesty. It’s usually very, very prayerful. He was a maker of individual and it’s not surprising because we had a time not too long to listen to him when he talked about himself and his antecedents and contributions he made to education and public service of Bendel State before he retired and came home.

“His insights to national affairs because there’s no news item he does not pickup. He knows almost all of the issues relating to most news stories and he had his own analysis which were usually correct of what was going on.

“He lived a fulfilled life. A life of meaning because it was a life of service. A life which he gave so much to his people.

“We are here today not only to condole with you but to also celebrate with you, the Olomu Kingdom for producing such an outstanding and great monarch.”

The Otota (Spokesman) of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Macaulay Ovbagbedia welcomed Governor Godwin Obaseki to Olomu Kingdom. He said the Governor’s visit showed he loved the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and the entire Olomu Kingdom itself.

Ovbagbedia noted that the Ohworode lived a fulfilled life. “As Ohworode of Olomu, as Chairman of the 24 traditional Council of Chiefs in Urhobo land, the Ohworode has so many titles. 106years is not a joke ooo. So, we are happy that you have come to pay us a condolence visit. In fact, we are now rejoicing because he lived well.”