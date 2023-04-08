Ohworode: Urhobo Community Ends Mourning Of The Passage Of Monarch, Lift Ban On Ceremonies

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday, April 7, 2023 declared an end to the mourning period earlier announced by the traditional council of the kingdom over the demised of the Royal monarch, HRM, Ovie Dr R. L Ogbon Ogoni Oghoro 1, JP, Royal Cannon, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

The declaration was made yesterday during a meeting of the council of chiefs of the kingdom and other personalities, headed by the Otota (spokesperson) of the kingdom, Chief Macaulay Ovbagbedia, after several deliberations.

According to the declaration, “the Olomu Kingdom officially lifted the ban on social ceremonies that was formerly announced by the kingdom to mourn our monarch.” “To that extent, ban on market trading, burial and marriage ceremonies have been lifted,”

Chief Ovbagbedia also disclosed that a committee would be set up for the preparation of the burial rites of passage for the late monarch.

He commended sons and daughters of the Olomu for their cooperation and understanding, as well as, their support during the mourning period.

