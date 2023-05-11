Ohworode: Oghoro Ruling House Pays Homage To Departed World Oldest Monarch Of Olomu Kingdom

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- – THE Oghoro ruling house Wednesday paid homage to the departed Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM.(Dr.) Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I JP.

The visit is continuous part of activities marking the burial ceremony of the monarch who recently joined his ancestors at the age of 106years.

Olorogun Jacob Djedjomahor who led the Ruling House to pay homage said the passage of the reverred monarch is not the end of Olomu Kingdom.

While noting that Olomu Kingdom is made up of three ruling houses, Djedjomahor explained that, “the Otota who is the traditional Prime Minister and Spokesperson of the Kingdom, will ascend the throne as the Ohworode at the due time.”

According to him, “The Akpile position holder currently, will move to the position of prime minister and the Oghoro ruling house that are here today, will select an Akpile for Olomu.

He said, “Our Succession is not by birth. Every son of Olomu has the right to lead and ascend the throne. It’s not a one family affair and it’s free of rancor.”

Djedjomahor said “We cannot continue to to farm in the old ways and expect better productivity. The lands are getting smaller. They’re getting poorer in Mandir and so, which is time most of us who have the wherewithal in Olomu to bring agro-industries. The agro-industries we have offshoot of a process industries.”

The Akpile of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje SAN said the event was impressive. “They’re displaying their loyalty, and their respect.”

The legal practitioner said the departed Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom was a fantastic man. “A man that’s endowed with knowledge. Like someobdoy said, he is the encyclopaedia of Urhobo land. There’s nothing you will ask him that he does not know.

“Thank God,while he was alive, he was able to tell us very many of them. So, we are keeping the records.

“We are going to sorely miss him. Like it is, we have learnt alot from him and the man who is next to him you, know he has been there. He has been the Otota.

“So, am sure he must have under-studied him that most of the things he will do, will be very close to them. Am the only stranger amongst them. Am still learning as you can see. God willing, I will catch up and I want God to give us the wisdom to be able to pull through.”

The Managing Director of ND Western, Olorogun Ochuko Abamwa who also spoke with newsmen at the event said,”Our father lived to a ripe old age for which we are grateful. Ordinarily, this will be period of sadness because he achieved long life in good health, e are grateful to God and we have cause to celebrate.”

He adviced the people of Olomu Kingdom not to cut corners in the selection of who ascends the throne as the next king.

The Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Governor-elect of Delta State, Olorogun(Dr.) Ebenezar Okorodudu said, “the King is actually from Oghoro ruling house and he was the oldest man Oghoro ruling house, that’s why a day is set aside for us to celebrate him.

“The kingdom knew peace in his time. He was a carrier of grace. All through his reign as a king, the Kingdom experienced massive infrastructural development and constant electricity supply.”