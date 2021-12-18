Ogwashi-Uku Philantropist Donates 10 Hilux Vans To Delta Police, 3 Sienna To Vigilance Group

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Chief Jude Ndudi Ozah, the Isagba of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Delta State, has donated 10 Hilux and other assorted patrol vehicles to the Delta State Police Command.

The philanthropist also presented three fully-equipped Toyota Sienna buses to Ogwashi-Uku Vigilante group to enhance their surveillance.

The presentations were made to the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ali on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the royal presence of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, at the Command’s headquarters in Asaba.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the state command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali lauded the effort by Chief Ozah at a time the economy is biting harder.

The elated CP and his entire management team also appreciated the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku for the timely contribution to good policing in the state.

According to the CP, Chief Ozah may not be the richest man in Delta State, but his call to duty and responsiveness to the needs of the police is simply incomparable.

The vehicles, the CP said, would be used to further effectively combat crime in the state so that the police could extend their reach more.

CP Ali further stated that after the EndSARS protest, he had assumed that the police would be treated as orphans, but to his delight, people like Chief Ndudi Ozah had responded with strong support for the police.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, while responding to the CP’s remarks, thanked the Inspector General of Police and the CP for the increased police visibility which, he says, has been evidenced by the reduced crime rate within the state.

The Obi thanked Chief Ozah for the donation and informed the large crowd at the State Police Headquarters that Chief Ozah was a pillar in the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, who has also been taking care of the sick, the needy and the old in his domain.

The Obi said that Chief Ozah had keyed into his development agenda which is anchored on turning his people from passive recipients of dispensed benefits to becoming agents of change.

Chairman of the Aniocha South Local Government Area, Pastor Jude Chukwunweike, who was also at the presentations, thanked and prayed for Chief Ozah.

