Urhobo Born Nigeria’s WBF Champion, Onoriode Makes Wave In US, Sets For Fight Against America’s Holcomb

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBORODAY)-World Boxing Federation (WBF) champion, Urhobo Born Nigerian, Onoriode ‘Godzilla’ Ehwarieme makes wave United states. He is set for his second fight in the United States of America.

The Oghara, Delta State-born boxer relocated to the U.S. late last year and is now managed by a new team. He started his professional career on a sound note, beating America’s Rodolzo Damahi Lewis in a six-round bout held in South Carolina.

Now, Ehwarieme, known as ‘Knockout Specialist,’ with 17 KOs in 18 fights, is set to fight against another American, Jeff Holcomb, tomorrow. The six-round bout will hold at Cleveland, Tennessee, USA.

Speaking with The Guardian after training yesterday morning, Ehwarieme revealed that he would be going for a title fight soon after the contest against Holcomb.

“I have settled down here in the U.S. and I am looking forward to my first title fight soon after the February 19 bout against Jeff Holcomb. I have trained hard and I hope to beat him on Saturday. The weigh in and the fight will hold at YCAP Boxing Gymnasium, 1305 Smith DR SW, Cleveland, TN 37311,” Ehwarieme said in his message to The Guardian.

In his earlier six-round bout, the Nigerian triumphed with a knockout. It took Ehwarieme less than two minutes to floor America’s Lewis, who hails from the State of Denver.

Recall that Ehwarieme won the heart of Nigerian boxing enthusiasts three years ago through his historic victory over Argentina’s Ariel Baracamonte in a World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title fight in Lagos.

During the fight held on December 28, 2019, Ehwarieme needed just one minute and 60 seconds to knock out the visiting Baracamonte at GOtv Boxing Night 20 to pick up the WBF Intercontinental heavyweight title in style.

Before then, Ehwarieme had recorded 17 knockout victories in 18 fights.

Guardian-Nigeria