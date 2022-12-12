Ogboru, APGA To Unveil, Inaugurate Campaign Council In Asaba On Wendesday

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Grand Alliance , APGA, Delta state will on Wednesday, December 14, 2023 unveil and inaugurate its Campaign Council at the Orchid Hotel at 10:am in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

This was contained in a Press Release made available to newsmen by its Campaign Media Director/ Spokesperson, Great Ogboru Campaign Organisation,

Zik Zulu Okafor.

The Statement stated that the Gubernatorial candidate of the party, Olorogun Great Ogboru will at the ceremony present his manifesto tagged the ” Jubilee Agenda” to Deltans.

According Okafor, the manifesto will herald victory and celebrations by Deltans in 2023 as it encapsulates his hope inspiring transformative programmes that will lead to the emancipation of the people from acute misgovernance, manipulation and exploitation that have been their ordeal since 1999.

The Media Director says the APGA Gubernatorial manifesto seeks to empower the youth, eradicate poverty and defeat hunger, attract revolutionary development in the rural communities through an uncommon partnership between LGAs and State Government Agencies, reinvention of education , healthcare and wellbeing of the people towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the party is poised for a big win in the state in the forthcoming 2023 elections as it is brimming with palpable confidence.

The Campaign Media Director noted that the party will also unveil Its Campaign Council made up of highly experienced and venerated members of the political class, technocracy organised private sector and scholars among others.

The statement also maintained that the campaign team has the inclusion of

men and women ready to offer sacrificial services towards untainted electoral victory and attainment of good governance in Delta state.

All members of the State Campaign Council, Local Government Areas Campaign Council, Ward Coordinators and Ward Chairmen are to be in attendance.

