Odje Recounts Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den, Says Most Dreaded Of His Abductors Gave Him N5k To Return Home

LAGOS MAY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-HUMAN rights lawyer, Dr Akpo Mudiaga-Odje, has recounted how the most fearsome of his abductors handed him N5,000 for transportation back to his home.

He said he trekked one and a half kilometres on bare feet to the attention of a motorcyclist who took him to his home.

Unidentified gunmen had kidnapped Mudiaga-Odje from his office at about 7pm on Sunday and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

He however, regained his freedom at about 12:17 am on Monday after his abductors released him from their hideout.

Describing his release as an act of God, Mudiaga-Odje, in a gratitude statement said he was not manhandled by the kidnappers.

He however, did not say whether or not a ransom fee was paid to secure his release.

Mudiaga-Odje said; “I was not manhandled. My phone and Sim card were returned to me. Some stuff we earlier bought from ShopRite for the kids were also returned.Whilst on lying face down along the bush part, I begged to be given the books in the car booth and they obliged me.

“And with a sudden divinely ordered change of mood, the most fearsome one amongst them ‘miraculously’ handed me the sum of five thousand naira to find my way back home as the uncommanded commander of creation and creatures decreed for my life”

He expressed appreciation to friends and Nigerians who prayed for his release, saying “my dearly beloved bloodlines, I am terribly short of words to accentuate my deep gratitude for your spiritual outpouring by a galaxy of solid prayers for my safety and release from six hours of gruelling experience of abduction from my office by 7pm on Sunday 29th, April 2023 by three armed men.

“Indeed, your divine prayers worked as I was eventually released unscathed by 12.17am on that day into the forest of the Savannah.The same Neguso Negast (Lord of the earth), moved me through this dangerous evil forest, by giving me remarkable strength to trek one and half kilometers on bare feet to the attention of a compassionate bike man, who eventually took me to ‘home sweet home’.”