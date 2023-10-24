Oborevwori’s Media Aide Announces Mother’s Burial Programme

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senior Special Assistant, Media, to the Governor of Delta State, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, has announced the burial programme for his late mother, Deaconess Mary Egugbo (nee Anieh).

Deaconess Egugbo died on Wednesday, 13th September, 2023 few weeks after her 70th birthday anniversary.

Comrade Egugbo, in a statement that he personally signed and issued in Asaba on Monday, said that the family resolved that his mother’s burial rites should commence on Friday, December 29, 2023 with Service of Songs at her residence, No 1, Sir Fidelis Egugbo’s Street, Ulapia, Ugiliamai/Ossissa Road, Ugiliamai, Onicha-Ukwuani, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.

He stated that at 8 am on Saturday, December 30, 2023, the body of his mother would be moved from St. Luke’s Mortuary, Kwale to Ugiliamai, Onicha-Ukwuani for Funeral Service which will commence at 10 am followed by internment.

According to Egugbo, entertainment of guests would commence immediately after internment at No 1, Sir Fidelis Egugbo’s Street, Ulapia, Ugiliamai/Ossissa Road, Ugiliamai, Onicha-Ukwuani, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State and outing service shall be at the Grace of God Mission International, Ugiliamai, Onicha-Ukwuani from 8 am on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Egugbo who is also, the Secretary, Maris Trust Council, MTC, organizers of the Maris Annual Public Service Lecture series and the publisher of Newsden Newspapers, in the statement, said, “on behalf of my siblings, I wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have reached out to us through visits, phone calls and messages since the transition to glory of our loving mother, Deaconess Mary Egugbo (nee Anieh).

“Your display of love is phenomenal and we cannot thank you enough for the love and kindness which in no little ways, have made us to carry the burden of the loss with the strong belief that it was the will of God Almighty.

“From those Mama lived with in Onicha-Ukwuani, Kwale, Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku, Port-Harcourt and Ozoro, to our elders, friends and colleagues in politics, civil service, organised labour, unionism, religious circles and in the business world, we appreciate your love and sympathy.

“We would like to use this medium to also, request our elders, friends, associates and well-wishers to join us in giving our late mother a glorious funeral.

“We covet your prayers and support as we prepare to celebrate the life of Mama.

”Once again, thank you for the support.”

Deaconess Mary Egugbo is survived by two sons, Fidelis and Anslem, two daughters, Pastor (Mrs) Kate Aduhor and Mrs Chineye Otuya; two sons-in-law, Pastor Harrison Aduhor and Mr Chukwuemeke Benson Otunuya, two daughters-in-law, Dr Rita Uzoma Egugbo, ACA and Mrs Clementina Egugbo, and fifteen grand-children, Saint Aduhor, Favour Aduhor, Gift Aduhor, Onyekachukwu Fidelis Egugbo, Ifeakachukwu Joan Egugbo, Joshua Egugbo, Victory Egugbo, Jewel Egugbo, Mercy Egugbo, Miracle Egugbo, Blessing Otuya, Destiny Uche Otuya, Miracle Otuya, Ogechukwu Otuya and Paulight Great Otuya.

