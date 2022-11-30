Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda Is To Deliver Further Dividend Of Democracy-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has assured the people of Delta state that M.O.R.E. Agenda of Delta State PDP Governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori is a contract of which he had vowed to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Onuesoke who made the statement on the sideline with journalists during Oborevwori’s sensitization tour in Agbarho in Ughelli North local government council area of Delta State urged Deltans to vote for Oborevwori in 2023 so as to benefit from the new deal as embodied in his manifesto aptly titled M.O.R.E.

He explained that the acronym M.O.R.E. is symbolic because it recognizes that so much has been done in Delta State, but he is set to do M.O.R.E. so as to take the State and people to the frontiers of the emergent New World order.

Onuesoke pointed out that Oborevwori’s M.O.R,E. agenda is structured to ensure smooth and progressive continuity in governance, anchored on Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security in the state.

While taking a critical look on the agenda, the PDP Chieftain further explained that the manifesto seeks to reposition Delta State and her people by engaging the core indices of modern development, adding that such indices under Meaningful development include education, energy, healthcare, physical infrastructure such as roads, transportation, housing, and new cities, rural development and urban regeneration among others.

According to him, “Reading and evaluating the M.O.R.E. agenda will reveal that Oborevwori has a deep understanding of what the development aspirations of Delta State are. Every Nation, every State is a work in progress always confronted by problems which right-thinking leaders who bear the burden of their people, like Oborevwori now does, are always desirous of remedying. The manifesto depicts Oborevwori as highly pro-people. M.O.R.E. is the people’s agenda and in it, Oborevwori enunciates a new deal that will turn the State around for good.”

He assured that Oborevwori possessed the skills to satisfy the yearnings of the people of Delta State, stressing that he had affected thousands of lives in Delta State before now and he will do more as Governor.

“Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Deltans must support a candidate that is closer to the people and can protect their interests by making sure they are well represented. Oborevwori can be trusted based on his antecedents. We have seen those touched positively by him in the past years and today they are all doing well.

“Deltans need to stand with him because he has impacted on the people and has protected their interests as lawmaker and as speaker. He will do more if he is elected Governor of Delta State,” he assured.