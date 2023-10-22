Oborevwori’s  CPS  Applauds  Delta Online Publishers Forum For Invaluable Public Service 

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Sir Festus Ahon, the Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has lauded the exceptional efforts of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), in providing comprehensive information and education to the citizens of Delta State. He particularly underscored their dedication in disseminating the government’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Speaking during a media parley with the executive members of DOPF in Ughelli, Delta State, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, Ahon unveiled the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of Delta State. He emphasized that their priority was centered on delivering welfare, along with an array of developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of the state’s residents.

The CPS used the occasion to further give details of recent milestones, such as the awarding of a substantial N78 billion contract to Julius Berger Construction Company for the construction of bridges and roads in Warri and its environs. These endeavors represent a fraction of the government’s mission to elevate the living standards and prospects of the populace.

“We are also committed to other development initiatives in the state. You are aware that just recently, a contract was awarded to Julius Berger construction company worth N78bn to construct bridges, and roads in Warri and its environs. These are some of the projects lined up to make life more better and meaningful for the people of the state,” he stated.

Chairman of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, had earlier expressed the forum’s profound appreciation for Sir Festus Ahon’s commendable efforts as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. He emphasized Ahon’s dedication to his role, applauding his relentless pursuit of excellence in the realm of inclusive public relations and the rapid dissemination of information.

Furthermore, Enebeli pointed out the pivotal role DOPF plays in fostering transparent communication and upholding government accountability. He emphasized the need for a more collaborative relationship between the Delta State Government and DOPF, highlighting the importance of advert placements on the group’s websites, stating “Such cooperation not only amplifies the government’s reach in informing the public about its policies and programs but also bolsters responsible journalism and bolsters local businesses and entrepreneurs by increasing their visibility in the digital age.”

“This, in turn, provides the government with a broader, more far-reaching platform in an era where online mediums are the primary source of information for many Delta State citizens.” He stated.

