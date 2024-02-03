Oborevwori Warns Youths Against Collection Of ‘Deve’, Says Offender Will Go To Jail

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has warned youths not to disturb people building houses under the guise of ‘deve,’ (gratification) or risked going to jail.

The governor, a former speaker of the state House of Assembly reminded youths and property developers that a law was passed in 2018 banning any sort of level for building houses or roads construction.

Oborevwori spoke recently on BBC pidgin interview shared by Government House press crew.

Said the governor: ‘Anybody that harasses you for deve should be reported to the police. The era of people harassing you once a foundation for any new building is outdated. It is banned.’

The governor disclosed that the law came into effect in 2018.

The penalty for the offence is seven years jail or a fine of one million Naira or both.

The governor therefore advised property developers to report such youths to the police for necessary action.

Credit Pond News Excluding Headlines