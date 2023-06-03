Oborevwori  Warns Political Appointees On Ethnic Politics, Sectionalism

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday warned political appointees in his administration against ethnic politics and sectionalism but to regard the entire state as their constituency.

Oborevwori stated this while swearing-in Dr Kingsley Emu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as senior political adviser in Asaba.

The governor who congratulated the appointees on their well-deserved appointments, urged them to key into the M.O.R.E agenda of his administration in order to break new grounds in infrastructure renewal, human capital development and social investment programmes.

While stressing that they must be fair and just to all Deltans, he said he was an unrepentant believer in the unity of the state even as he assured that his administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism and nepotism in the management of government business.

“This administration is set to build on the legacies of the previous government and break new grounds in infrastructure renewal, human capital development, and social investment programmes.

“In this regard, Dr. Emu’s broad experience in government will be very useful in the implementation of our MORE agenda,” he said.

Responding, Dr Emu thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve, adding that they would remain loyal to administration’s agenda aimed at advancing the state.

The ceremony was attended by the deputy governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former deputy governor, Chief Benjamin Elue and Senator James Manager among others.

Leadership