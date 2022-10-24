Oborevwori To Visit James Ibori, Other Aggrieved Delta PDP Chieftains

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-After emerging victorious at the Supreme court, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has revealed his intention to visit to former Delta State Governor James Ibori and other aggrieved PDP Chieftains in Delta

Oborevwori who made the pronouncement while speaking to Arise TV recalled that before declaring his intention to contest for the office of governor, he visited former governor of the state, James Ibori and got his blessings to run, adding that now that the Supreme Court has declared him as the duly and validly nominated governorship candidate of Delta PDP, he will visit Ibori for his support and prayers, as well as visit other aggrieved stakeholders to urge them to come on board his campaign train.

Oborevwori who stated that his chances of winning the 2023 gubernatorial election is very bright and clearly foreseeable asserted that he remained deeply connected to and with the people of the state from top to bottom as an excessive local content politician who had lived with the people all his life, up until now, and still enjoying good times and salvaging bad times with the people across board.

He explained that his positive popularity and general acceptance by the people, coupled with the enviable performance of the incumbent governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in massive infrastructure and socioeconomic development, he willl defeat his opponents with ease in a landslide victory.

Vanguard