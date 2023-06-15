Oborevwori To Probe Delta Pension Board, Warns Delta Council Chairs Against Corruption

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has revealed that plans had been concluded to audit the state pension board so as to know the persons who are due for such monies.

Oborevwori on Wednesday stated that he will not fold his arms and watch pension funds being misappropriated.

He said, “We met last week to discuss the issue but with a caveat that it is necessary to have an auditor to audit the pension board and see how the process is carried out diligently so that we can know the actual persons who are due for such monies. We don’t want pension funds to be manipulated.”

The governor spoke during a visit by the state chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to his office in Government House, Asaba.

He warned chairmen of the 25 local government areas in the state against any act of corruption and reckless spending of resources.

Oborevwori enjoined the council chairmen not to impose what he called “unnecessary” taxes on the people even though tax collection is a pertinent source of the councils’ revenue.

He tasked the chairmen to as a matter of importance check the activities of revenue collectors in the councils to reduce the burden of fuel subsidy removal on the people, noting that people were facing serious hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian Government.

Oborevwori said, “Funding remains a challenge in our local government councils. It is our hope that with the removal of the fuel subsidy, more monies will be accrued to the local governments and states.

“But until such happens, we urge you to be very prudent and creative in the management of your resources. Even though taxes are pertinent sources of councils’ revenue, I want to assure you that the conflicting issues and laws will be handled.

“With the hardship we are facing now with this subsidy removal, I want to appeal to you to talk to your people, your agents and tax collectors not to impose unnecessary taxes on our people.

“There are a lot of expectations from our people and at this time, we need to manage them, see how much we are buying fuel now. We are looking for how we can provide palliatives for our people.”

“My administration shall collaborate with local government councils to pay the backlog of pensions owed local government retirees and retired primary school teachers.

“Unlike some states, our local government councils have full control of their finances. We shall not interfere with your finances and we will offer assistance where necessary. In this regard, we shall be collaborating with the Local Government Pension Bureau, to see how the lingering pension issues will be resolved,” he added.

