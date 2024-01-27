Oborevwori To Commence Payment Of Bursary To Delta Students By February

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State governor, Rt Hon. Sheriff oborevwori has directed the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board to commence payment of the 2023 bursary to qualified students of the State origin by the first week of February.

The governor called for more solidarity from the students community towards the pursuit and fulfillment of his M.O.R.E agenda.

Oborewori gave the directive following his approval for the release of funds for the payment of the 2023 bursary to students.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by the Executive Secretary of the State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Dr. Godfrey Enita.

The statement read in part: “I wish to bring to the notice of the National Association of Delta State Students that His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the payment of the 2023 bursary award and has directed the Board to make arrangements to commence disbursement to validly qualified students of Delta State origin by the first week of February 2024.

“It is common knowledge that Gov. Oborevwori is not only youth friendly but also interested in youth development, which is a critical component of his M.O.R.E agenda.

“He is definitely a father figure whose love for students can only be described in the superlative.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the great Delta State Students and NADETSSU in particular, but what is needed now is solidarity with your father, the Governor of Delta State.”

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com