Oborevwori Spreads Love To Non-Deltans, Woos Igbo Investors To Delta State

LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has assured the Igbo business group that the state is safe for all investors.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday when the Ndigbo Cultural Forum, Asaba chapter, visited him at the Government House, Asaba.

He said the state had remained peaceful overtime and thus, the choice of investors.

The governor thanked the forum for supporting his gubernatorial ambition, and for their various investments in the state.

He urged them to consider investing further by taking advantage of the peaceful environment across the state.

“I have told the people of Delta that I want to be governor for all, and not just for only the people of Delta but for all who live in Delta.

“This is because where you live is where you develop.

“I want to sincerely appreciate all of you for your show of love and assure you that we will partner together,” he said.

Continuing, the governor said “I encourage you to come and invest more in Delta. Delta is very safe and you can attest to the peace we are enjoying here today.”

“Delta is a state that do not discriminate. We live together here and I know that some of you gave birth to your children here in Delta; which invariably makes them citizens of Delta.

According to him, Delta does not discriminate but accommodate all. It is therefore the responsibility of residents to collectively develop the state.

“We will make sure that we develop this state together even as we urge you all to bring more of your investments down to Delta,” Oborevwori added.

Earlier, the Forum Chairman, Chief Chinedu Obodo, said they came to felicitate as well as congratulate the governor on his victory at the poll, and his successful inauguration as governor.

He said they had invested so much in the state because of the prevailing peace that pervaded its nooks and crannies, assuring that they would do more, to support the government through massive investments.

