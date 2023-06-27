Oborevwori   Plans  Relocation Of  Traders, Park  At Otovwodo Junction  In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has mapped out plans for the relocation of traders and Delta Appreciate Park located at Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

According to him; “we are planning something there but when you are planning you need to go and see the place and I saw a motor park at that junction and that’s not acceptable at all.

“Trading on the road is also not acceptable, you can see the risk involved in trading on the express road.

“Last week we met with His Majesty, the Ovie of Ughelli, the Council Chairman and the President General and we discussed all these and that market need to be relocated from that place because its causing a lot hardship to travellers.

“I have directed the Council Chairman to ensure that motor park is relocated from that place and those trading on the road need to move.

“There is somewhere we have prepared for them and we have issue of access road but I have also directed the Ministry of Works to come up with a proposal to enable us have access road to the new market.”

At Isheagu-Ewulu Road and bridge, in Aniocha South Local Government Area, the Governor expressed satisfaction with work done by the contractor, assuring that the project would be ready for inauguration in September.

“I am satisfied with work done so far and the beauty of this road is that it connects two communities and coming from Isheagu to Ewulu you see the old bridge has collapsed so this new bridge is a saving grace for these two communities.

“The contractor has assured that by end of August the entire bridge and 9.1km of road would be due for inauguration,” he stated.

