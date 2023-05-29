Oborevwori Makes First Appointment, Announces Veteran Jounalist, Ahon As CPS

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has made his very first appointment after his inauguration on Monday.

Oborevwori announced veteran journalist, Festus Ahon as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) shortly after taking the oath of office.

Ahon was, until his appointment, Vanguard Newspaper Correspondent in Asaba, the State capital.

Recently he was appointed member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He has also served as Chairman of the Delta State INEC Press Corps (IPC).

NewsGuru