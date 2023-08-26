Oborevwori, Idahosa, Others Welcome Nigerian Idol Winner, Gbakara To Warri

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8, Victory Gbakara, got a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Warri, in Delta State. It was his first trip there since securing victory in the prestigious reality TV competition.

Victory’s long walk to victory culminated in a captivating rendition of Wizkid’s hit track Blessed. By winning the competition, he walked away with the coveted prize of N100 million, an impressive haul that encompasses N35 million in cash, and a brand new Honda SUV.

Touching down at the Osubi Airstrip, at 9:45 am, Victory was met by an exuberant throng of well-wishers, led by his Mother, Bishop Mrs. Julien Gbakara, and his siblings who were accompanied by fervent devotees of the Victory Gbakara fan base. Their ardour remained undiminished despite the persistent early morning downpour, that created an atmosphere of jubilant revelry.

The motorcade, a cascade of joyous cheers, navigated the bustling streets of Effurun, and Udu before making a stop at the God’s Will Mission, where Gbakara was met with the loving embrace of his father and general overseer of the church, Arch Bishop Solomon Gbakara.

In a chat with Weekend Beats, the Season 8 winner expressed elation at being crowned the Season 8 champion, attributing his success to divine grace, and recounted the arduous journey that led him to this pinnacle.

He called on Nigerian youths to cultivate self-assurance, spread their spiritual tentacles, and cultivate unyielding determination, which he said are essential ingredients for forging new frontiers.

Both parents were effusive in praises to God for their son’s victory, promising to stand as guides and patrons of Victory’s musical voyage.

At Sunday’s special thanksgiving service Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, charged the winner to continue serving as an ambassador of Delta State, a region that has produced consecutive champions on the Nigerian Idol stage. The government’s dedication to nurturing the exceptional talents of Delta’s youth was also reaffirmed.

Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Aleyakpo, representing Bishop Feb Idahosa, lauded Victory as a worthy product of Benson Idahosa University.

The Guardian-Nigeria

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com