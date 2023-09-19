Oborevwori Harps On the Importance Of Reconstructing  Federal Roads

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has said that reconstruction of federal roads means a lot to the people.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme when the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi paid a visit to the state to inspect failed federal roads on Monday, the governor noted that good roads are very important to the socio-economic life of the people.

He expressed confidence that with the track records of Engr. Umahi when he was the Governor of Ebonyi State, federal roads, especially those in Delta State will be fixed.

He said, “accomplishing the task of reconstructing the roads, means a lot to us as Deltans and as Nigerians in general.

“Your inspection of the roads by personally driving through them is the only way that I am sure you and the federal government will appreciate their importance.

“When I was informed that you are coming from Edo State to Delta State with a view of coming to inspect the federal roads, I was happy; happy in the sense that you have been tested, we have seen your handwork when you were the Governor of Ebonyi State in the area of road construction and we are happy that you are here.

“So, we have no fear, and have no doubt that you will ensure the construction of these roads to the satisfaction of Nigerians and to us here in Delta State, we were very happy that you were appointed as the Minister of works.

“We want to assure you that, Delta State will give you all the cooperation and support that you need to accomplish this task.

“Be rest assured that, you will get 100 percent cooperation from Delta State government and from Deltans.”

Umahi, had while inspecting the roads, decried the state of East/West road, especially at the boundary between Delta and Edo States saying, “for more than 10 kilometers, vehicles are lined up, no movement, so, economic activities are totally grounded between Delta and Edo States; this is not acceptable.

“Your Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, thank you very much for coming on behalf of your governor, it shows the partnership and commitment you have for your people; Mr President asked me to come and inspect the roads and see the immediate relief we can give the people while major construction will start soon while the major construction will start immediately.”

Some of the roads inspected include East West Road (boundary between Edo and Delta), Sapele/Agbor road and NPA road.

