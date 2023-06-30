Oborevwori, Four  Former CDS Attend Armed Forces Pull Out Of Gen Irabor

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Four former Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday morning, attended the pulling-out parade in honour of the immediate-past CDS, General Lucky Irabor, at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

Past CDS in attendance included General Alexander Ogomudia, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin, and Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim.

General Irabor, the 17th CDS, was appointed on January 26, 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari and was removed on June 19, 2023 by the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the appointment of new CDS and Service Chiefs.

General Irabor as Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole led the operation that captured Alargano Forest in the North-East.

Alargano Forest was the acclaimed Boko Haran Terrorists’ spiritual base.

He was also responsible for other operations that led to clearance of Sambisa Forest, destruction of Boko Haram camps and enclaves as well as rescue of over 20,000 civilians abducted by terrorists.

