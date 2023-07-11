1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jul 11th, 2023

Oborevwori Fires Revenue Chiefs, Orders Retrieval Of Govt Belongings

OBOREVWORI-SUIT

LAGOS JULY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has dis- solved the Delta State Internal Revenue Ser- vice (DSIRS). This is coming two weeks after he dissolved the boards of over 20 commissions, parastatals and agencies, leaving out the board of the Delta State Civil Service Commission headed by Mrs Nkem Okwuofu. Until his election, Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme was the DSIRS Chairman.

The immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije had said under Onyeme, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state rose from about N52 billion to over N80 billion. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu yesterday said Oborevwori asked the sacked DSIRS board to return the government property in their possession with immediate effect.

DailyTelegraph

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close