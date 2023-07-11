Oborevwori Fires Revenue Chiefs, Orders Retrieval Of Govt Belongings

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has dis- solved the Delta State Internal Revenue Ser- vice (DSIRS). This is coming two weeks after he dissolved the boards of over 20 commissions, parastatals and agencies, leaving out the board of the Delta State Civil Service Commission headed by Mrs Nkem Okwuofu. Until his election, Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme was the DSIRS Chairman.

The immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilije had said under Onyeme, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state rose from about N52 billion to over N80 billion. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu yesterday said Oborevwori asked the sacked DSIRS board to return the government property in their possession with immediate effect.

DailyTelegraph