Oborevwori Earmarks N714bn For Delta State 2023 Fiscal Year

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Government has earmarked the sum of N714 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen, disclosed this in Asaba on Friday during the 2024 budget defence meeting by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Ekedayen also said that out of the estimated N714 billion, the sum of N393 billion would be for Capital Expenditure, while the remaining sum would go for Recurrent Expenditure and other expenses.

On the performance of the 2023 budget, the commissioner gave it a 70 per cent rating, explaining that it was an election year.

He also said that the state government had stepped up its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N95 billion last year to N105 billion in 2023.

Ekedayen noted that the focus of the 2024 Budget would be on quality projects that would have direct impact on the lives of the people of the state, adding that it would hinge on fiscal discipline.

He, therefore, urged MDAs to align with the policy of the state government, to choose projects carefully that could be executed and finished on time and not just littering everywhere with unfinished or poorly executed projects.

“We will live within our means by taking into account cost-effectiveness, efficiency, impactful delivery and I urge MDAs to present budgets aimed at advancing meaningful developments, opportunities for all, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security (MORE) Agenda of the governor,” he said.

Ekedayen further said that the state government would also, in the 2024 Budget, look at areas and sectors that would drive the state economy and make the living standard of the people a little better than what it was before.

The Commissioner informed MDAs that the Ministry of Economic Planning would explore the use of monitoring and evaluation on all ongoing government projects in the state. (NAN)

