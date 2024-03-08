Oborevwori Converts Orerokpe Technical College To University Campus

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced that the Faculty of Management Sciences of the State University of Science and Technology Ozoro, will take off at the Orerokpe Technical College, Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area.

He disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting facilities at the school in Orerokpe, on Wednesday.

Oborevwori remarked that some of the projects on the Orerokpe Campus of the University of Science and Technology would be completed before the end of October this year.

The governor stated that the Ministry of Technical Education would hand over the facilities at the college in Orerokpe to the Ministry of Higher Education for a seamless take-off of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the university.

He said, “Recently, the Governing Council of the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, approved the Faculty of Management Sciences here in Orerokpe. The site that was proposed for the faculty is the Orerokpe Technical College, which is under construction.

“The Ministry of Technical Education has met with the Ministry of Higher Education to transfer the project to the Ministry of Higher Education and that process would be completed by the end of this week.”

While noting that the Delta State University, Abraka, could not absorb all qualified Deltans who were seeking admission into it, the governor stated that it was for this reason that the state government decided to float three more universities simultaneously.

“Today, we are very proud that we have three new state universities plus the old one (DELSU), making it a total of four flourishing universities, and they are still not enough.

“So, we need to create more campuses to address the educational needs of our people. Education is very fundamental to the success of one’s life. I cherish education,” he said.

