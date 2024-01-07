‘Oborevwori Committed To Linking Delta Rural Communities With ‘Durable’ Road’

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu, says Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is committed to linking rural communities with durable roads to boost the socio-economic well-being of rural dwellers.

Mr Aniagwu stated this shortly after inspecting the construction of Jolly Avenue in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said Mr Oborevwori was determined to deliver at least 130 kilometres of road projects across the state before his first anniversary in office.

Mr Aniagwu urged the contractors and the supervising engineers in the ministry to ensure they deliver quality work for the people.

“Governor Oborevwori is determined to link rural communities across the state with very durable roads that can stand the test of time.

“The governor believes that once the people are connected with quality roads, it will improve the socio-economic development of the people,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government was taking advantage of the dry season to complete roads.

“I have told the contractor and the supervising engineers in the ministry to ensure they deliver quality work for the people in appreciation of their support to the government over the years,” Mr Aniagwu added.

(NAN)

