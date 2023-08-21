Oborevwori Assures Deltans Of Completion Of Ongoing Projects In The State

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has given an assurance that his administration will complete all ongoing projects.

He gave the assurance during the 23rd Ogwa Ika and 19th Ika Ka Mma Annual Lecture series, held at Idumu-Esah in Ika North East Local Government Area.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu, Governor Oborevwori said the Rest Park, located between Umunede and Emuhu, would soon commence.

“Concerning the Rest Park, all the issues have been addressed and we will soon move in. On the issue of abandoned road projects, all you need to do is give us the locations and the concerned contractors handling them for necessary action.

“The issue of herdsmen is being addressed. A committee has been set up in all the local government areas to see how we can manage the challenges of the relationship between herders and farmers,” he stated.

The governor also added: “We must ensure that we are united. We must do everything in our power to propel and foster unity among us.”

Frowning at the growing rascality among the youths, he reminded them that education is not a scam.

“Progress in life is not a one-way traffic; follow the established paths to progress and you will have no regrets,” Oborevwori advised.

He further called on illustrious Ika sons and daughters to come home and invest, saying: “Such investments will create more job opportunities for our children because government alone cannot give jobs to the people.”

Gov Oborevwori appreciated the organisers of the Ogwa Ika, urging them to continue to work with traditional rulers, government, and relevant groups towards the promotion of a better society.

DailyPost

